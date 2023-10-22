Odds are stacked against engineering Class of 2024

MUMBAI :The Bengaluru twins Infosys Ltd and Wipro Ltd, which together hired 208,000 engineering graduates in the past three years, have said they don’t plan to go to the campuses this year. This implies that Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd and HCL Technologies Ltd, which hired 55% of the half a million engineering graduates between 1 April 2020 and 31 March 2023, will be the only ones among the top four IT companies to hire from colleges this year.