“Generating profits from active trading is as hard as generating profits while running a business, if not harder, given that anyone can start trading and not everyone can start a business. The odds of succeeding when actively trading are very low, similar to any other walk of life, which requires skill, hard work, and some luck to succeed. From running a business to playing sports or music for a living," he added. His comments come in the wake of retail participation in the NSE equity derivatives segment, having jumped almost 25% in the past six years through the first half of FY23. This has helped drive equity derivatives turnover on the exchange to a record high. The share of Proprietary traders, or brokers who run their own trading book, rose from 49% to 50.9%, while FPIs’ share declined from 12% to 7.8% over the same period.