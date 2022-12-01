Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik lays foundation stone of Vedanta Aluminium Park

New Delhi: Odisha’s chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday laid the foundation of a mega aluminium park, to be set up by Vedanta Ltd. in the presence of Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal.
Spread over 253 acre at Jharsuguda, the Vedanta Aluminium Park will be one of India’s largest metal parks. With its strategic location and features and a plethora of amenities, the park will provide aluminium-based businesses unmatched advantage to exponentially grow their business.
It is a joint venture between Vedanta Aluminium and the Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO).
“The Vedanta Aluminium Park will be a world-class industrial facility where companies can set up their manufacturing units and draw hot metal (molten aluminium) from Vedanta’s smelter at Jharsuguda to manufacture their products," the company said.
Vedanta’s aluminium smelter at Jharsuguda is among the largest in the world, with a capacity of 1.75 million tonne per annum.
“Odisha is fast emerging as a major investment destination in the country. We are a progressive state with clear focus on transformation in all sectors and inclusive development. At Odisha, we offer you better than the best services, support, and incentives – beyond the best in the country. Investor friendly initiatives and transformative governance put us on path of progress. We will continue to work with each of you and understand your requirements and provide the best support system," said CM Patnaik.
“Odisha, with its natural advantages, is the aluminium capital of India today, and has the potential to become the aluminium capital of the world. Over the years, Vedanta has invested over 1 lakh crore and created over 5 lakh direct and indirect livelihood opportunities in the state. Now, the Vedanta Aluminium Park will bring more downstream players to Odisha to maximize value addition and further deepen the industrialisation in the state," said Vedanta chairman Agarwal.
