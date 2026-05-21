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Odisha NBFC Annapurna Finance to raise $75-100 mn to facilitate exits for early backers

Priyamvada CMansi Verma
3 min read21 May 2026, 03:56 PM IST
Annapurna has a strong presence in Bihar, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, with much of its lending routed through joint-liability groups where borrowers guarantee each other’s loans.
Annapurna has a strong presence in Bihar, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, with much of its lending routed through joint-liability groups where borrowers guarantee each other’s loans.
Summary

The microlender's last equity fundraise was more than two years ago when Piramal Alternatives Trust, a wholly owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises, acquired a 10.4% stake in Annapurna for 300 crore.

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MUMBAI: Annapurna Finance, a non-banking financial company in Odisha, plans to raise $75 million-100 million in equity this year with some of its early backers selling their stake in part or full as the company looks to grow beyond microfinance, four people familiar with the matter said.

MUMBAI: Annapurna Finance, a non-banking financial company in Odisha, plans to raise $75 million-100 million in equity this year with some of its early backers selling their stake in part or full as the company looks to grow beyond microfinance, four people familiar with the matter said.

“While the company has a strong foothold in the microfinance segment, it is currently looking to build and shore up its presence in the non-microfinance segment,” one person said.

“While the company has a strong foothold in the microfinance segment, it is currently looking to build and shore up its presence in the non-microfinance segment,” one person said.

“The deal is expected to be formally launched later in the year and will likely see some of its early investors like Asian Developmental Bank and Oman Joint India Investment Fund exit in part or full,” a second person said, adding that most of the capital to be raised will likely fund its expansion plans.

Also Read | ASK Alternates launches ₹2,500 crore private credit fund

Unitus Capital is working with the company as an advisor to help with the process, a third person added.

Annapurna declined to comment on the fundraising plan. ADB, Oman Joint India Investment Fund and Unitus did not respond to Mint’s requests for comment on Wednesday evening.

“The company has been in the market to raise sizable equity capital for the last 2-3 years but hasn’t been successful due to a broader down-cycle in the microfinance sector,” a fourth person said.

The microlender said earlier this year it raised $100 million through a syndicated multi-currency social loan facility. Its last equity fundraise was in May 2024, when Piramal Alternatives Trust, a wholly owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises, acquired a 10.4% stake in Annapurna for 300 crore.

Other existing and past investors include Small Industries Development Bank of India, Incofin Investment Management, BIO Invest, Oikocredit and Bamboo Finance Partners, as per online reports.

High credit costs

Since the last equity raise, the NBFC has maintained its collections and asset quality while credit costs remained high on account of various challenges in the microfinance sector. The increase in the company’s assets under management has been limited, which has led to lower growth in top-line revenue, Crisil said in a report in December. The company had an AUM of 11,034 crore in FY25 from 10,336 crore a year earlier.

Also Read | Everstone Capital acquires Germany’s Qlar Group in $150-200 million deal

Annapurna has a strong foothold in Bihar, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh. A significant portion of its portfolio consists of lending under the joint-liability group mechanism, under which individuals form a group to guarantee each other's loans. These customers generally have below-average credit risk profiles with lack of access to formal credit.

These borrowers are typically farmers, tailors, cattle owners/traders, small vegetable vendors, teashop owners and dairy farmers and their incomes can be volatile and dependent on the performance of the local economy.

The share of microfinance loans in the AUM was 84% as of 30 September, while the rest was micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) loans, Crisil noted in a December report. Various events over the years, including regulatory and legislative challenges, have disrupted operations in the sector. These include demonetization in 2016 and the covid-19 pandemic.

The resultant elevated delinquencies hurt the profitability and capitalization metrics of NBFC-microfinance institutions (NBFC-MFIs). While the sector has navigated these events, it remains susceptible to local elections, natural calamities and borrower protests, which may increase delinquencies, Crisil said.

Also Read | Steady, predictable yields keep REIT, InvIT IPO pipeline healthy

Founded in 2009 by Gobinda Chandra Pattanaik and Dibyajyoti Pattanaik, Annapurna Finance also offers financial and non-financial services including customized insurance and individual need-based products for clients. It introduced large individual loans for MSMEs and the affordable housing segment.

The company’s total income grew marginally to 2,183 crore in FY25 from 2,074 crore a year earlier. Profit narrowed to 69 crore from 233 crore in FY24, Crisil’s report showed. With an AUM of 10,839 crore, it posted revenue of 1,026 crore and profit of 13 crore in the six months ended September.

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Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

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Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy Read more

shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsOdisha NBFC Annapurna Finance to raise $75-100 mn to facilitate exits for early backers

Odisha NBFC Annapurna Finance to raise $75-100 mn to facilitate exits for early backers

Priyamvada CMansi Verma
3 min read21 May 2026, 03:56 PM IST
Annapurna has a strong presence in Bihar, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, with much of its lending routed through joint-liability groups where borrowers guarantee each other’s loans.
Annapurna has a strong presence in Bihar, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, with much of its lending routed through joint-liability groups where borrowers guarantee each other’s loans.
Summary

The microlender's last equity fundraise was more than two years ago when Piramal Alternatives Trust, a wholly owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises, acquired a 10.4% stake in Annapurna for 300 crore.

Gift this article

MUMBAI: Annapurna Finance, a non-banking financial company in Odisha, plans to raise $75 million-100 million in equity this year with some of its early backers selling their stake in part or full as the company looks to grow beyond microfinance, four people familiar with the matter said.

MUMBAI: Annapurna Finance, a non-banking financial company in Odisha, plans to raise $75 million-100 million in equity this year with some of its early backers selling their stake in part or full as the company looks to grow beyond microfinance, four people familiar with the matter said.

“While the company has a strong foothold in the microfinance segment, it is currently looking to build and shore up its presence in the non-microfinance segment,” one person said.

“While the company has a strong foothold in the microfinance segment, it is currently looking to build and shore up its presence in the non-microfinance segment,” one person said.

“The deal is expected to be formally launched later in the year and will likely see some of its early investors like Asian Developmental Bank and Oman Joint India Investment Fund exit in part or full,” a second person said, adding that most of the capital to be raised will likely fund its expansion plans.

Also Read | ASK Alternates launches ₹2,500 crore private credit fund

Unitus Capital is working with the company as an advisor to help with the process, a third person added.

Annapurna declined to comment on the fundraising plan. ADB, Oman Joint India Investment Fund and Unitus did not respond to Mint’s requests for comment on Wednesday evening.

“The company has been in the market to raise sizable equity capital for the last 2-3 years but hasn’t been successful due to a broader down-cycle in the microfinance sector,” a fourth person said.

The microlender said earlier this year it raised $100 million through a syndicated multi-currency social loan facility. Its last equity fundraise was in May 2024, when Piramal Alternatives Trust, a wholly owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises, acquired a 10.4% stake in Annapurna for 300 crore.

Other existing and past investors include Small Industries Development Bank of India, Incofin Investment Management, BIO Invest, Oikocredit and Bamboo Finance Partners, as per online reports.

High credit costs

Since the last equity raise, the NBFC has maintained its collections and asset quality while credit costs remained high on account of various challenges in the microfinance sector. The increase in the company’s assets under management has been limited, which has led to lower growth in top-line revenue, Crisil said in a report in December. The company had an AUM of 11,034 crore in FY25 from 10,336 crore a year earlier.

Also Read | Everstone Capital acquires Germany’s Qlar Group in $150-200 million deal

Annapurna has a strong foothold in Bihar, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh. A significant portion of its portfolio consists of lending under the joint-liability group mechanism, under which individuals form a group to guarantee each other's loans. These customers generally have below-average credit risk profiles with lack of access to formal credit.

These borrowers are typically farmers, tailors, cattle owners/traders, small vegetable vendors, teashop owners and dairy farmers and their incomes can be volatile and dependent on the performance of the local economy.

The share of microfinance loans in the AUM was 84% as of 30 September, while the rest was micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) loans, Crisil noted in a December report. Various events over the years, including regulatory and legislative challenges, have disrupted operations in the sector. These include demonetization in 2016 and the covid-19 pandemic.

The resultant elevated delinquencies hurt the profitability and capitalization metrics of NBFC-microfinance institutions (NBFC-MFIs). While the sector has navigated these events, it remains susceptible to local elections, natural calamities and borrower protests, which may increase delinquencies, Crisil said.

Also Read | Steady, predictable yields keep REIT, InvIT IPO pipeline healthy

Founded in 2009 by Gobinda Chandra Pattanaik and Dibyajyoti Pattanaik, Annapurna Finance also offers financial and non-financial services including customized insurance and individual need-based products for clients. It introduced large individual loans for MSMEs and the affordable housing segment.

The company’s total income grew marginally to 2,183 crore in FY25 from 2,074 crore a year earlier. Profit narrowed to 69 crore from 233 crore in FY24, Crisil’s report showed. With an AUM of 10,839 crore, it posted revenue of 1,026 crore and profit of 13 crore in the six months ended September.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy Read more

shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsOdisha NBFC Annapurna Finance to raise $75-100 mn to facilitate exits for early backers
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