Odisha partners with Flipkart to promote handloom, handicrafts

Commenting on the MoU, Kailash Chandra Sahoo, Additional Secretary to Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Department, Odisha government said, "The partnership with Flipkart is the start of a new era in Odisha's handicrafts and handloom sectors, led by Boyanika, Utkalika and Sambalpuri Bastralaya, among others. With the help of Flipkart, handloom and handicraft artisans living in remote areas of Odisha will now be able to better market their products to consumers across India."