NEW DELHI : The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) said on Thursday that the tax liability of perfume maker Odochem Industries, Kannauj, from which a large amount of cash and gold was recovered, will be determined after investigations are over.

DGGI is currently investigating the company and its proprietor after Rs. 197.49 crore, 23 kilogram of gold and other high value “offending goods" have been recovered from two premises.

DGGI said in a statement that voluntary submissions made by proprietor Peeyush Jain are a subject matter of ongoing investigations. “Any view on the source of cash seized by the department and the exact tax liabilities of M/s Odochem Industries or other parties involved in the investigation shall be taken on the basis of appraisal of evidences collected from various premises during the searches and the outcome of further investigations," the investigating agency said on Thursday.

DGGI also denied reports about treating the cash recovered as the turnover of the manufacturing unit. The agency also denied reports that the company’s promoter has with the approval of the investigating agency deposited a total amount of ₹52 crore as tax dues. Referring to these reports, the agency said, it is made out as if the department has agreed with the deposition of the promoter and finalised the tax liability accordingly. “These reports are purely speculative, without any basis and seek to undermine the integrity of the ongoing investigations which are being carried out in a most professional manner based on specific intelligence against the party," the statement said.

No company website with contact details was available for reaching out for a comment for the story. The database of Registrars of Companies did not show up the company details in a search while no executive was available on telephone numbers of the company listed in trade portals.

