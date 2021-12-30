Odochem’s tax liability will be determined after probe: DGGI

DGGI also denied reports about treating the cash recovered as the turnover of the manufacturing unit. The agency also denied reports that the company’s promoter has with the approval of the investigating agency deposited a total amount of ₹52 crore as tax dues. Referring to these reports, the agency said, it is made out as if the department has agreed with the deposition of the promoter and finalised the tax liability accordingly. “These reports are purely speculative, without any basis and seek to undermine the integrity of the ongoing investigations which are being carried out in a most professional manner based on specific intelligence against the party," the statement said.