Business-to-business commerce platform, OfBusiness on Saturday said that it has raised $160 million in equity funding led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, at a valuation of $1.5 billion, making it the latest entrant to India’s growing list of unicorns.

A startup is termed as a unicorn after its valuation is pegged at $1 billion or above.

The current round also saw participation from Matrix Partners India and Falcon Edge Capital.

Through the funding, OfBusiness is now expecting to make strategic investments, acquisitions and create joint ventures to increase its control over supply chains.

Started five years ago, OfBusiness is a technology-enabled platform that facilitates raw material procurement and credit in the B2B markets with a focus on manufacturing and infrastructure sectors.

It enables B2B commerce on its platform to help customers with better products at competitive prices, while adhering to their timelines through online and offline support.

The platform currently enables raw material procurement across sectors including - infrastructure such as roads, housing and irrigation, etc; and other manufacturing supply chains like engineering, food processing, heavy machinery, and capital goods.

It provides raw materials like metals, plastics, petrochemicals, industrial chemicals, food grains, on its platform.

“The time for disruption in B2B commerce in traditional sectors of the economy was long overdue and has arrived. To take on the challenges of scale and uniqueness of B2B, one must be armed with teams, knowledge, technology and an ability to solve credit needs. OfBusiness has been striving to build all 4 across its B2B businesses," said Asish Mohapatra, chief executive officer and co-founder, OfBusiness.

The company also provides two software-as-a-service (SaaS) products including - marketing platform, Bidassist that touches over 2.4 million users, along with its business operating system for small and medium enterprises called SME Assist.

Bidassist has doubled its growth on an annual basis and is independently profitable, the company said.

“The 60 million SMEs in India are underserved by the existing offline supply and finance chain. OfBusiness has successfully built a full-stack solution enabling commerce and financing through a single marketplace which is digitizing the SMEs. We have been impressed by the team’s market leadership, growth and focus on profitability and eager to be part of OfBusiness," said Sumer Juneja, partner, SoftBank Investment Advisers.

OfBusiness aims to cross the $1.1 billion revenue run rate mark on its e-commerce business by September 2021.

“OfBusiness stands alone today in the B2B supply chain terrain in its provision of a value-added full-stack solution to small and medium enterprises. From procurement to quality assurance, logistics to working capital financing, OFB is increasingly seen as the partner of choice to SMEs across multiple massive, fragmented supply chain" said Navroz Udwadia, co-founder and partner at Falcon Edge Capital.

OfBusiness also offers SME financing through its Oxyzo platform. Oxyzo provides cash flow matched financing to aid commerce.

Over the last year, the company has expanded its financing to also include other financial services. Oxyzo has a loan book of $220 million, which is growing at 80% year-on-year, the company said.

“Being early partners with OfBusiness has given us a ringside seat to this spectacular growth journey from day zero. The company’s operational excellence, management bench of outstanding leaders, and profitable business model has positioned them as leaders of the B2B space," said Vikram Vaidyanathan, managing director, Matrix India.

