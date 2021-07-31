OfBusiness becomes latest entrant to India’s unicorn club

“The time for disruption in B2B commerce in traditional sectors of the economy was long overdue and has arrived. To take on the challenges of scale and uniqueness of B2B, one must be armed with teams, knowledge, technology and an ability to solve credit needs. OfBusiness has been striving to build all 4 across its B2B businesses," said Asish Mohapatra, chief executive officer and co-founder, OfBusiness.