India's Business-to-Business (B2B) e-commerce platform OfBusiness is valued nearly at $5 billion after raising $325 million in Series G funding round led by Alpha Wave Global, Tiger Global and SoftBank Vison Fund, according to an official statement.

OFB Tech (OfBusiness) is a tech-enabled platform that facilitates raw material procurement and credit for SMEs with focus in the manufacturing and infrastructure sectors.

The company's valuation has grown exponentially in 2021 which was valued at $800 million in April and $1.5 billion in July when it raised $160 million led by SoftBank Vision Fund II. It has recently raised $200 million in its Series F round led by Tiger Global, valued at $3 billion.

OfBusiness said it will use the funds to penetrate deeper into supply chains on the commerce side, while also building out technology for its SAAS solutions and financing engine, said OfBusiness in a press statement.

Some early investors of the firm such as Zodius Tech, Matrix India and Creation Investments have made a partial exit in this financing round. The round also saw a partial liquidation for about 80 ESOPs holders, it said in a statement.

OfBusiness has earlier said it has doubled its operating income and the profit has surged 72% during fiscal ending March 2021.

OfBusiness’s operating revenue grew 2x to ₹1,748 crore in FY21 as compared to around ₹850 crore in FY20. Around 85.47% of this income came via sale of industrial goods and raw materials. Its sales have ballooned 2.2x to ₹1,494 crore in the reporting period as compared to ₹665 crore in FY20.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.