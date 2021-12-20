OfBusiness valued at nearly $5 bn after $325 mn fresh fundraise

OfBusiness’s operating revenue grew 2x to ₹1,748 crore in FY21 as compared to around ₹850 crore in FY20. Around 85.47% of this income came via sale of industrial goods and raw materials. Its sales have ballooned 2.2x to ₹1,494 crore in the reporting period as compared to ₹665 crore in FY20.