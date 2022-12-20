Office absorption to close 2022 on a new high: Colliers

While the impact of global economic disruptions, rising commodity prices and recessionary concerns may slightly outweigh India’s growth prospects in a short term, India’s economy is well placed. The real estate sector might see some opportunities led by the technology sector, as India will become the preferred destination for outsourcing. IT and Tech-enabled companies in India are experiencing a rise in outsourcing as global companies in the US continue to find cost-cutting solutions. However, the real estate sector is likely to resort to a wait-and-watch approach for the next few quarters.

