Office leasing picks up but full recovery looks distant

Siddharth Goel, senior director, research, Colliers International, said the office sector is not out of the woods yet as countries enter the next phase of lockdown. “Companies which already committed, have signed letters of intent, are going ahead while others are waiting. Till now, companies were going with the flow and signing up space. Covid has made them realize they should follow a hub-and-spoke model as they look at decongesting offices and spread across cities," he said.