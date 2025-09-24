Office of CAG signs MoU with CBDT to enhance operational effectiveness

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) The Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India and the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance operational effectiveness.

The MoU was signed by CBDT Chairman Ravi Agrawal and A M Bajaj, Deputy CAG in the presence of CAG K Sanjay Murthy.

"Both organisations will collaborate to promote academic, training, and research interaction/cooperation in capacity development and research activities in areas of mutual interest," the office of CAG said in a release.

Murthy emphasised that the signing of the MoU will significantly enhance professional cooperation and capacity-building efforts, particularly in data-driven technology, between the two departments.

He said the MoU will serve as a strategic framework to bridge the skills gap between the two institutions and foster mutual growth.

The partnership will focus on a range of initiatives, including training workshops, joint seminars, sharing audit insights based on advanced data analytics, and the use of innovative methods, such as remote audits, in GST audits and other areas/sectors, Murthy added.

The CAG further said since goals of both institutions are aligned, the office of the CAG can support the CBDT in strengthening the systems identified by the latter, as CAG officials are being effectively trained in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Murthy expressed confidence that this formalised partnership will promote transparency, enhance operational effectiveness, and drive regulatory changes based on audit insights, thereby contributing positively to overall financial and governance ecosystem.