Office Reits eye AI-resilient, GCC-driven tenant portfolios, acquisitions to expand

Bengaluru: India’s listed office real estate investment trusts (Reits) are building artificial intelligence-resilient, GCC-driven tenant portfolios as they focus on expansion through acquiring premium assets and increasing occupancy in FY27.
Reits have emerged from a strong year with good leasing and increased demand from global capability centres (GCCs). The publicly listed office Reits in the country—Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (Biret) and Knowledge Realty Trust (KRT)—have seen their net operating income, occupancy levels and distribution grow in FY26.
Bagmane Prime Office REIT was the fifth and latest to list in May. Its initial public offering was subscribed almost 25 times, attracting the highest number of investor applications ever for a Reit IPO in the country.