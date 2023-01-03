Office space absorption to touch a new high in 2023: Report

“The south markets – Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad – witnessed strong leasing during YTD 2022. Bengaluru has been the undisputed leader of office leasing in India for a while now and has maintained the streak in 2022 with 3.4 mn in Q4 2022. Overall, Bengaluru closed at 16.3 mn sf where gross absorption across the top 6 cities reached 50.3 mn sf, Hyderabad did 6.5 msn sf which is 10% higher than 2021 and Chennai accounted for 4.6 mn in 2022 which is 64% higher than 2021. The growth of southern cities is backed by robust demand from Tech and Flex players," said Arpit Mehrotra, Managing Director, Office Services, South India & Head of Flex (India) Colliers.