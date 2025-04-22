Offices ditch harsh fluorescent lights. New tech is on the way.

Adjustable lighting in conference rooms is on the rise, says Jean Chandler, senior director of design at Industrious, a division of commercial real-estate services and investment firm CBRE Group that provides co-working and other flexible-work spaces. For video calls, for example, a push of a button dims the central overhead light by 20% so that faces at the table have ample glow without shadows. Meanwhile, lights at the edges of the room darken by 50% to allow the participants on video to stand out.