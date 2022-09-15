Officials to get incentives for quick biz rescue

As per the incentive scheme allowed by IBBI, the resolution professional is entitled to 1% of the amount by which the realisable value is higher than the liquidation value if bankruptcy resolution takes place in less than 165 days. If it takes between 165 days and 270 days, the performance-linked pay would be 0.75% and if it takes between 270 days and 330 days, it will be 0.5%. If insolvency resolution gets delayed beyond that, there is no incentive.