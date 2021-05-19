Axis Bank: OFS of SUUTI oversubscribed four times on Day 1

The centre’s bid to sell a majority part of its residual stake in Axis Bank got to a good start with the issue opening for non-retail investors on Wednesday getting over-subscribed four times of base size.
“Offer for Sale of SUUTI shares in Axis Bank got good response on day one. Issue subscribed over 4 times of base size at a clearing price above the floor price by non-retail investors. SUUTI has decided to exercise the green shoe option. Retail investors get chance to bid tomorrow," disinvestment secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.
Government may garner close to ₹4000 crore by selling upto 58 million equity shares or 1.95% stake held in Axis Bank through the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) at an floor price of ₹680.
The central government had sold nearly one crore shares of Axis Bank worth around ₹600 crore last year held through SUUTI, taking advantage of the buoyant equity market.
SUUTI held a 3.45% stake in the bank as of 31 March, according to exchange filings. After the latest sale, its shareholding in the lender is likely to come down to 1.5%.
Parliament bifurcated UTI in 2002 after the company’s US-64 investment plan ran into trouble, creating SUUTI and UTI Asset Management Co. Pvt. Ltd. The former holds the assured-return investment plans of UTI and the latter oversees the market-linked plans.
SUUTI has minority stakes in several listed and unlisted companies, with most of its value locked in hotels-to-personal care conglomerate ITC Ltd (7.93%), and construction engineering company Larsen & Toubro Ltd (1.8%). It had earlier sold off most of its stake in L&T.
The government’s ambitious disinvestment schedule for FY22 may get delayed because of the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic, disinvestment secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said at Mint India Investment Summit 2021 last month. Pandey, however, exuded confidence that the ₹1.75 trillion target is still achievable.