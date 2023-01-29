Oil & Gas Q3 previews: GAIL, BPCL's PAT, revenue likely to decline. Key factors to watch out for4 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 10:10 AM IST
- The Q3 is likely to be operationally better for BPCL but sequentially will be under pressure owing to diesel marketing loss. Meanwhile, GAIL's profitability are likely to drop on lower LPG realization and gas trading.
Among the major oil and gas companies, BPCL and GAIL (India) are the next to announce their December 2022 quarterly earnings on Monday. The Q3 is likely to be operationally better for BPCL but sequentially will be under pressure owing to diesel marketing loss. Meanwhile, GAIL's profitability are likely to drop on lower LPG realization and gas trading.
