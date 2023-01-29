In regards to GAIL, ICICI Direct's preview note said, "on the gas business front, transmission volume is expected to remain flat QoQ due to supply disruption to 108.5 mmscmd with its EBIT at ₹769.8 crore. For the gas trading segment too, we expect volumes to be flat QoQ to 93 mmscmd with its EBIT at ₹510.4 crore. On the LPG/LHC front, EBIT is expected to decline 4% QoQ to ₹477.7 crore due to lower realisation while petchem segment is expected to report EBIT loss of ₹225.3 crore. We expect an EBITDA of ₹1849.7 crore, up 5% QoQ."