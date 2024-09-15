Oil India aims to operate Numaligarh refinery at 180,000 bpd capacity by 2027

Oil India plans to expand its Assam refinery's capacity to 180,000 bpd by March 2027. The expansion includes a new pipeline to Paradip Port, with both projects scheduled for completion by December 2025, and an investment of $3 billion by 2030.

Nidhi Verma, Reuters
Updated15 Sep 2024, 06:38 AM IST
File image of workers at Oil India's Numaligarh Refinery in Assam
File image of workers at Oil India’s Numaligarh Refinery in Assam(Photographer: Adeel Halim / Bloomberg)

State-run explorer Oil India Ltd hopes to operate its refinery in the northeastern state of Assam at an expanded capacity of 180,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the fiscal year to March 2027, Chairman Ranjit Rath said on Saturday.

Oil India's subsidiary Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) is expanding the capacity of the plant from the current 60,000 bpd and laying a crude oil pipeline connecting the refinery to Paradip Port in eastern state of Odisha, Rath said.

Also Read | Red alert issued in THESE states till September 18. Check IMD weather forecast

"Both the projects are on schedule and are expected to be commissioned in December 2025," he told a press conference.

The company would import about 110,000 bpd of crude for processing at the expanded refinery, he said.

Oil India plans to invest 250 billion rupees ($3 billion) by 2030 across various projects, including clean energy assets.

Also Read | US Fed, BoJ verdicts, FII inflow, global cues to guide Sensex, Nifty this week

NRL is also setting up a 50,000 tons per year biorefinery to produce ethanol using bamboo as feedstock.

Rath said ethanol production from the Assam biorefinery is expected to start by the end of September.

As well as supplying the northeast of the country with fuel, NRL also provides diesel to Bangladesh through a pipeline with a 1 million tons per year capacity.

Rath said there was no disruption to Bangladesh diesel supplies despite a political crisis in the state.

Also Read | How to watch and stream the 76th annual Emmy Awards

"Letter of credit is in place for supplies to Bangladesh," he said.

Oil India has a stake in two upstream projects in Russia-Vankorneft and Tass-Yuryakh. Its dividend of $250 million is in Moscow branch of an Indian Bank and is yet to be repatriated, he said.

Other Indian companies also hold stakes in the two projects. About $600 billion in total dividends is yet to be received by the companies, he added.

($1 = 83.8800 Indian rupees)

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Sep 2024, 06:38 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsOil India aims to operate Numaligarh refinery at 180,000 bpd capacity by 2027

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.40
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.65 (1.09%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    239.30
    03:49 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    2.1 (0.89%)

    Bandhan Bank

    207.05
    03:57 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    10 (5.07%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    135.95
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.2 (0.89%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Linde India

    8,205.20
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    623.3 (8.22%)

    IDBI Bank

    94.94
    03:53 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    7 (7.96%)

    IIFL Finance

    523.65
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    38.4 (7.91%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,203.70
    03:43 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    76.3 (6.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,990.000.00
      Chennai
      73,100.000.00
      Delhi
      75,310.000.00
      Kolkata
      75,600.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue