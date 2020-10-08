Oil India begins exploration for oil and gas in Andaman sea

"The company has been actively participating in the OALP rounds in an endeavour to intensify exploration and is expecting two more blocks under OALP-V in the state of Assam which would take the acreage position of OIL in the northeast to over 20,000 sq km," it said. Apart from consolidating its position in north-east and Rajasthan, OIL has made efforts to carry out exploration in Category II & III sedimentary basins in line with the government's thrust for exploration.