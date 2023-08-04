State run oil major Oil India Limited was elevated as to the Maharatna status on recommendation from the Finance ministry of India government. This makes Oil India Limited the 13th Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE). The move to elevate the status of Oil India Limited aims to enhance powers to the OIL board while taking financial decisions. "Finance Minister approved upgradation of Oil India Ltd (OIL) to Maharatna CPSE. OIL will be the 13th Maharatna amongst the CPSEs. OIL is a M/o Petroleum & Natural Gas CPSE with annual turnover of ₹41,039 crore and net profit of ₹9,854 crore for the Year 2022-23," the Department of Public Enterprises said in a post on Twitter. Further, the Department of Public Enterprises, also shared that the Finance Ministry of Indian government has said that Oil and Natural Gas Company (ONGC) VIdesh has been elevated to the status of Navaratna Company. Department of Public Enterprises shared: "Finance Minister has approved the upgradation of ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL) to Navratna CPSE. OVL will be 14th Navratna amongst the CPSEs. It is a M/o Petroleum & Natural Gas CPSE with annual turnover of ₹11,676 crore and net profit of ₹1,700 crore for the Year 2022-23".

The other companies included in the Maharatna list are Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Coal India Limited, GAIL India Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Limited, NTPC Limited, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), Power Finance Corporation, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, Rural Electrification Corporation Limited and Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).

To be eligible for the grant of the Maharatna status, the company should have an average turnover of over ₹25,000 crore, an average annual net worth of more than ₹15,000 crore, and an average annual net profit of over ₹5,000 crore during the last three years.

The Maharatna status allows companies to "incur capital expenditure on purchase of new items or for replacement, without any monetary ceiling." Also, these CPSEs should not depend upon budgetary support or government guarantees.

ONGC Videsh is a wholly-owned subsidiary and overseas arm of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC).

A Navratna status imparts enhanced financial and operational freedom to a company and empowers it to invest up to ₹1,000 crore or 15 per cent of its net worth on a single project without seeking government approval.