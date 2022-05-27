Oil India records highest ever net profit of over 3,887 crore in FY22

Government-owned Oil India records the highest ever net profit of ₹3,887.31 crore for the financial year FY22 - rising by 123.20% from the profit of Rs1741.59 crore of the previous fiscal. The company's average crude oil price realisation improved significantly with a growth of 80% in FY22 to $78.96 per barrel against $43.98 per barrel of FY21.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}