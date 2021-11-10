Oil India reports 111% YoY surge Q2 net profit to 504.46 crore

NEW DELHI: State-owned Oil India Ltd (OIL) on Wednesday reported a 111% surge in its net profit to ₹504.46 crore for the quarter ended 30 September, the company said in statement.

The upstream hydrocarbon explorer registered a turnover of ₹3,311.18 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal compared with ₹2,165.92 crore recorded in the year-ago period.

“The Company’s Profit After Tax (PAT) in Q2 2021-22 is ₹504.46 crore vis-à-vis ₹238.95 crore in Q2 2020-21. For the half year ended on 30th September 2021 PAT is ₹1,012.40 crore vis-à-vis loss of ₹9.66 crore for the half year ended 30th September 2020," the public sector unit said in a statement.

India’s domestic oil production continued to falter in September, with crude oil output down 1.74% year-on-year. However, according to the monthly production report released by ministry of petroleum and natural gas, there was an 26.6% increase in gas production in September.

“The Group turnover and PAT of Oil India Limited for the half year ended 30th September 2021 have increased to ₹13,456 crore and ₹2,668.93 Crore, respectively as compared to corresponding period last year," the statement said.

With India’s domestic energy production being low, energy security is an important focus area for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government as was articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech on 15 August.

“The company’s EBITDA in Q2 2021-22 is ₹1280.99 crore vis-à-vis ₹848.48 crore in Q2 2020-21 and EBITDA for the half year ended on 30th September’2021 is ₹2577.91 crore vis-à-vis ₹1176.24 crore for the half year ended 30th September 2020," said the statement, adding that, “Board of OIL has recommended an interim dividend of ₹ 3.50 per share for 2021-22."

India is a key refining hub in Asia, with an installed capacity of over 249.36 million tonne per annum (mtpa) through 23 refineries. Domestic production holds the key to India’s energy security. The country spent $62.71 billion on crude oil imports in 2020-21, $101.4 billion in 2019-20 and $111.9 billion in 2018-19.

“Average Crude Oil price realisation for Q2 2021 – 22 is $71.35/bbl vis-à-vis $42.75/bbl for Q2 of 2020-21, increased by 66.90%. Crude Oil price realisation for the half year ended 30th September 2021 is $69.28/bbl vis-à-vis $36.48/bbl for the half year ended 30th September, 2020, increased by 89.91%," the statement said.

“The Crude Oil and Natural Gas production in Q2 2021–22 have improved by 1.78% and 26.38%, respectively as compared to Q2 2020-21," the statement added.

India has raised its domestic natural gas price by 62% from $1.79 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) to $2.9 per mmBtu under the domestic gas price regime, which was introduced in 2014. The bi-annual price revision exercise fixes the price at which domestic natural gas is supplied by explorers such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd (ONGC) and Oil India.

Following the covid outbreak, crude prices for Indian basket of crude had plunged to $19.90 in April last year during the first wave. Prices since then have rallied.

