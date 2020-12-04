Oil India says Baghjan blowout well abandoned

PSU major Oil India Limited today said that consequent upon uncontrolled flow of natural gas and blowout at Assam'sBaghjan well No 5 on 27 May, 2020 and after final abandonment of the well, the emergency declaration has been withdrawn with immediate effect.

All the jobs pertaining to capping, killing and final abandonment of the well was successfully completed in the evening hours on Thursday,Oil India said in a regulatory filing.

The damaged gas well at Baghjan in Assam was successfully 'killed' and the blaze was fully doused on November 15 after over five months of a blowout, Oil India said.

The worst industrial disaster of the Northeast took away the lives of three employees of the PSU major and injured several others.

The process to control the well by joint efforts of multiple teams, including foreign experts, also faced a series of setbacks.

"The well has been killed with brine solution and under control now. Fire has been doused completely," Oil India Ltd (OIL) spokesperson Tridiv Hazarika said in a statement.

There is no pressure in the well now and it will be under observation over the next 24 hours to check if there is any amount of gas migration and pressure build-up, he added.

The well no 5 at Baghjan in the Tinsukia district was spewing gas uncontrollably since May 27 and it caught fire on June 9, killing two of OIL's firefighters at the site.

On September 9, a 25-year old electrical engineer of the OIL lost his life due to high voltage electric shock when he was working at the well site.

On July 22, three foreign experts from the Alert Disaster Control, which was assisting OIL and ONGC experts in putting out the inferno, received burn injuries while they were removing a spool from the wellhead.

