Oil Little Changed in Thin Trading After OPEC Delays Meeting

Oil was steady as traders watched for any further clues to OPEC ’s production plans after it delayed a key virtual meeting by four days.

Bloomberg
Updated29 Nov 2024, 07:54 AM IST
Oil Little Changed in Thin Trading After OPEC Delays Meeting
Oil Little Changed in Thin Trading After OPEC Delays Meeting

(Bloomberg) -- Oil was steady as traders watched for any further clues to OPEC ’s production plans after it delayed a key virtual meeting by four days.

Brent crude traded near $73 a barrel after a modest gain on Thursday, with West Texas Intermediate close to $69. The producer group is now set to discuss whether to start reviving supplies, which could tip the market into a glut, at an online gathering on Dec. 5. Delegates said earlier this week that talks have begun on delaying the move.

Crude has traded in a tight range since the middle of October, flipping between consecutive weekly gains and losses. Prices have been buffeted by fluctuating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, waning demand in top importer China and concerns whether President-elect Donald Trump’s upcoming policies could affect supply from Russia and Iran.

“The crude oil market continues to face uncertainties” around weather, demand and geopolitical developments, said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist for Saxo Markets Pte in Singapore. “These, together with market oversupply, raise doubts over OPEC unwinding its voluntary production cuts.”

Brent futures remain on track for a weekly loss of almost 3% as a cease-fire between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah removed some risk that the conflict would affect supply from the region or affect shipping. Tensions are rising in Ukraine, however, with President Vladimir Putin warning Russian forces could strike “decision-making centers” in Kyiv with new ballistic missiles.   

Trading volumes were lower due to Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday in the US, with just over 2.25 million contracts of WTI changing hands so far this week on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That’s about half the average weekly volume over the past year.

To get Bloomberg’s Energy Daily newsletter into your inbox, click here.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Nov 2024, 07:54 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsOil Little Changed in Thin Trading After OPEC Delays Meeting

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    560.20
    03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    36.4 (6.95%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,167.00
    03:43 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -32.75 (-2.73%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    137.80
    03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -1.15 (-0.83%)

    Adani Enterprises share price

    2,437.45
    03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    39.1 (1.63%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    5,991.45
    03:56 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -481.35 (-7.44%)

    SBI Life Insurance Company share price

    1,427.95
    03:55 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -77.55 (-5.15%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,128.60
    03:29 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -59.3 (-4.99%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    796.55
    03:58 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -38.75 (-4.64%)
    More from Top Losers

    Honasa Consumer share price

    251.55
    03:54 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    22.85 (9.99%)

    ITI share price

    295.40
    03:56 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    19.65 (7.13%)

    Adani Power share price

    560.20
    03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    36.4 (6.95%)

    Ujjivan Small Finance Bank share price

    35.88
    03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    2.32 (6.91%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,535.000.00
      Chennai
      77,541.000.00
      Delhi
      77,693.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,545.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      103.02/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.