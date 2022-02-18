Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Oil rally pauses as traders take stock of Ukraine crisis, Iran nuclear deal

The U.S. ramped up warnings of a possible Russian attack on Ukraine
1 min read . 05:43 AM IST Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate was steady near $92 a barrel in early Asian trading

Oil headed for a weekly loss as investors weighed the crisis over Ukraine and the possibility that Iran’s nuclear deal may be revived.

West Texas Intermediate was steady near $92 a barrel in early Asian trading after ending 2% lower on Thursday. The U.S. crude benchmark is on course for a modest drop this week, the first weekly fall since mid-December. 

The U.S. ramped up warnings of a possible Russian attack on Ukraine, damping investor appetite for risk assets while boosting havens. Russian officials said that no invasion of its smaller neighbor was under way and none was planned.

Crude remains close to the highest level since 2014 after a blistering rally underpinned by roaring demand, constrained supply, and declining inventories. The market’s pricing structure points to robust demand for physical barrels, with traders willing to pay steep premiums for near-term supplies.

There’s mounting speculation that Iran’s nuclear deal may be revived, potentially paving the way for the removal of U.S. sanctions on the nation’s crude exports. The issue is set to be discussed at a key transatlantic security meeting that will held in Munich this weekend.

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

