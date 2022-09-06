Oil royalty and mineral companies Sitio and Brigham to merge in $4 bn tie-up2 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2022, 05:54 PM IST
Deal between Sitio Royalties and Brigham Minerals is one of largest in oil-and-gas industry this year
Sitio Royalties Corp. and Brigham Minerals Inc. have reached a deal to merge to form one of the largest publicly traded mineral and royalty companies in the U.S., worth about $4 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.