OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Oil royalty and mineral companies Sitio and Brigham to merge in $4 bn tie-up

Sitio Royalties Corp. and Brigham Minerals Inc. have reached a deal to merge to form one of the largest publicly traded mineral and royalty companies in the U.S., worth about $4 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Post your comment

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsMint AuthorsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout