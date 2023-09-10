Oil spill from Uran plant caused no damage to farmers, fishermen, says ONGC

Oil spill from Uran plant caused no damage to farmers, fishermen, says ONGC1 min read 10 Sep 2023, 06:50 PM IST
The statement noted that on Friday morning, a ‘minor’ quantity of oil leaked from one of the crude oil storage tanks at the ONGC Uran plant and due to heavy rains, the leaked oil entered the stormwater drain channel
New Delhi: State-run ONGC on Sunday said that the recent oil spill from a crude oil storage tank at its plant in Uran, a coastal town in Maharashtra, has not caused any damage to farmers and fishermen and has described the incident as a "minor" oil spill.
