Oil Steadies as Traders Track Beryl, Before OPEC and IEA Reports

Oil steadied ahead of reports from OPEC and the IEA this week that will shed light on global crude balances, with traders also tracking Tropical Storm Beryl’s path as it approaches Texas.

Bloomberg
First Published8 Jul 2024, 06:44 AM IST
Oil Steadies as Traders Track Beryl, Before OPEC and IEA Reports
Oil Steadies as Traders Track Beryl, Before OPEC and IEA Reports

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied ahead of reports from OPEC and the IEA this week that will shed light on global crude balances, with traders also tracking Tropical Storm Beryl’s path as it approaches Texas.

Brent crude traded below $87 a barrel after four weeks of gains, with West Texas Intermediate above $83. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and the International Energy Agency present monthly market snapshots this week, as does the US Energy Information Administration.

Tropical Storm Beryl is expected to rapidly strengthen as it nears the Texan coast on Monday, with oil companies adjusting operations as it bears down on the state. The system was last 135 miles (217 kilometers) east-southeast of Corpus Christi and hurricane warnings are in effect.

Oil touched the highest level since late-April last week as expectations for higher demand and lower stockpiles over the summer months pushed prices higher. While the rally has faced some resistance from signs of weakness in China, the largest crude importer, wider market expectations for US interest-rate cuts have helped to buoy risk assets, including commodities. Money managers increased their net-long positions on Brent for a fourth week.

Widely watched metrics point to a solid market. Brent’s prompt spread — the difference between its two nearest contracts — was 88 cents a barrel in backwardation, a bullish pattern. It was less than half that a month ago.

On the geopolitical front, reformist Masoud Pezeshkian was voted in as Iran’s president, seeking to restart talks with the US over a landmark nuclear deal. Elsewhere, a shock legislative election result in France saw the left-wing coalition winning, while in the US, pressure continues to mount for Joe Biden to quit the race for president.

To get Bloomberg’s Energy Daily newsletter into your inbox, click here.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:8 Jul 2024, 06:44 AM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsOil Steadies as Traders Track Beryl, Before OPEC and IEA Reports

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.00
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.20
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.15 (4.02%)

Tata Steel

174.75
03:58 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.85%)

HDFC Bank

1,648.10
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-78.5 (-4.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,226.70
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
284.8 (9.68%)

B E M L

5,066.20
03:54 PM | 5 JUL 2024
412.35 (8.86%)

HBL Power Systems

569.80
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.9 (7.53%)

The New India Assurance Company

273.75
03:56 PM | 5 JUL 2024
17.85 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,020.000.00
    Chennai
    74,819.000.00
    Delhi
    74,529.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,819.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.92/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue