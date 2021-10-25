NEW DELHI : Okaya Power Group has appointed 165 electric two-wheeler (E2W) dealers in seven states as green mobility demand in the country increases.

“Encouraged by the tremendous consumer response to its recently launched electric two-wheelers during Navratra festival, Okaya EV, the electric vehicle division of Okaya Power Group, has announced its plans to expand its dealership network pan-India. Moving ahead with its ambitious expansion plan Okaya EV has already appointed 165 dealers across 18 states in India," the company said in a statement on Monday.

There is a growing demand for electric two-wheelers and electric three-wheelers in the country. Recently 21 firms bid for the largest global tender for procurement of 100,000 electric three-wheelers (E3W) with an estimated cost of ₹3,000 crore, floated by state-run Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) as reported by Mint earlier.

“Moreover, Okaya EV has already set up a manufacturing plant in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh with its plans of starting another plant in Haryana for the seamless supply of these state-of-the-art ‘electric two-wheelers’," the statement added.

The Energy Efficiency Services Ltd's (EESL's) subsidiary aims to have 200,000 two-wheeled electric vehicles (EVs) and 300,000 three-wheeled EVs across India, with the government allotting the demand aggregation of electric three-wheeler and electric bus component to CESL’s parent firm EESL under the ₹10,000 crore Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (Fame) scheme.

“Okaya EV has also announced three more manufacturing plants spread over 34 acres to be launched in Neemrana from 2023 to 2025," the statement added.

Money allocated under Fame-2 is to be spent to subsidize 500,000 electric three-wheelers, 1 million electric two-wheelers, 55,000 electric passenger vehicles and 7,090 electric buses.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.