Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Okaya Power Group appoints 165 electric two-wheeler dealers

Okaya Power Group appoints 165 electric two-wheeler dealers

Premium
Okaya EV has already set up a manufacturing plant in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh with its plans of starting another plant in Haryana for the seamless supply of these state-of-the-art electric two-wheelers.
1 min read . 05:51 PM IST Livemint

  • The company also announced three more manufacturing plants spread over 34 acres to be launched in Neemrana from 2023 to 2025

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : Okaya Power Group has appointed 165 electric two-wheeler (E2W) dealers in seven states as green mobility demand in the country increases.

NEW DELHI : Okaya Power Group has appointed 165 electric two-wheeler (E2W) dealers in seven states as green mobility demand in the country increases.

“Encouraged by the tremendous consumer response to its recently launched electric two-wheelers during Navratra festival, Okaya EV, the electric vehicle division of Okaya Power Group, has announced its plans to expand its dealership network pan-India. Moving ahead with its ambitious expansion plan Okaya EV has already appointed 165 dealers across 18 states in India," the company said in a statement on Monday.

“Encouraged by the tremendous consumer response to its recently launched electric two-wheelers during Navratra festival, Okaya EV, the electric vehicle division of Okaya Power Group, has announced its plans to expand its dealership network pan-India. Moving ahead with its ambitious expansion plan Okaya EV has already appointed 165 dealers across 18 states in India," the company said in a statement on Monday.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

There is a growing demand for electric two-wheelers and electric three-wheelers in the country. Recently 21 firms bid for the largest global tender for procurement of 100,000 electric three-wheelers (E3W) with an estimated cost of 3,000 crore, floated by state-run Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) as reported by Mint earlier.

“Moreover, Okaya EV has already set up a manufacturing plant in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh with its plans of starting another plant in Haryana for the seamless supply of these state-of-the-art ‘electric two-wheelers’," the statement added.

The Energy Efficiency Services Ltd's (EESL's) subsidiary aims to have 200,000 two-wheeled electric vehicles (EVs) and 300,000 three-wheeled EVs across India, with the government allotting the demand aggregation of electric three-wheeler and electric bus component to CESL’s parent firm EESL under the 10,000 crore Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (Fame) scheme.

“Okaya EV has also announced three more manufacturing plants spread over 34 acres to be launched in Neemrana from 2023 to 2025," the statement added.

Money allocated under Fame-2 is to be spent to subsidize 500,000 electric three-wheelers, 1 million electric two-wheelers, 55,000 electric passenger vehicles and 7,090 electric buses.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

India's economic revival faced supply choke in September

Premium

India's top 4 IT companies are struggling. Here's Why...

Premium

Sensex opens flat; ICICI Bank jumps 8 after reporting h ...

Premium

At Reliance, retail business is becoming a new powerhouse

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!