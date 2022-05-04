OKX, a global cryptocurrency platform, today announced a multi-year partnership with McLaren Racing, becoming the official primary partner of the McLaren Formula 1 team and McLaren Shadow esports Team from 2022.

As official primary partner, OKX will be the largest partner to McLaren Racing, one of the most successful Formula One teams.

OKX is the world’s second largest crypto exchange by trading volume.

As per the platform, the partnership with McLaren will propel the crypto brand to household name status fans and traders will come to love.

On the 2022 Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, 8 May, OKX branding will be carried on the rear wing, front wing, mirrors, cockpit side, nose, and inner halo of the McLaren MCL36 F1 cars, on the race suits and helmets of McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, and on the McLaren F1 Team kit and McLaren Shadow Team kit.

Haider Rafique, chief marketing officer at OKX, said: “The McLaren brand stands for everything that is great about F1. Speed, reliability, and performance are at the core of any top-class crypto trading platform. We innovate on our platform every day, ensuring the highest trade execution speed to our users, requiring ‘pit-like’ team collaboration and instincts."

In 2021, OKX’s total trading volume on the platform increased more than 700%, while the number of trades executed on the platform increased 480%. The platform has more than 20 million users in over 180 international markets.

Zak Brown, chief executive officer, McLaren Racing, said: “We are thrilled to announce this primary partnership with OKX ahead of the Miami GP. In a rapidly-evolving field, OKX is a long-established crypto brand that brings innovation, analytics and accuracy to accomplish great things."