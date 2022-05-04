OKX announces multi-year deal with McLaren Formula 1 team

On the 2022 Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, 8 May, OKX branding will be carried on the rear wing, front wing, mirrors, cockpit side, nose, and inner halo of the McLaren MCL36 F1 cars, on the race suits and helmets of McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, and on the McLaren F1 Team kit and McLaren Shadow Team kit.