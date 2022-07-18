Ola announces $500 mn battery innovations centre in Bengaluru

Ola Electric founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Monday announced an investment of $500 million for setting up one of the world's largest state-of-the-art Battery Innovation Center (BIC) in Bengaluru
Ola Electric founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Monday announced an investment of $500 million for setting up one of the world's largest state-of-the-art Battery Innovation Center (BIC) in Bengaluru.
The Ola Electric CEO said the Battery Innovation Center in Bengaluru will be largest and one of the most advanced cell research and development (R&D) facility in Asia with more than 165 ‘unique and cutting-edge’ lab equipment to cover all aspects of a cell.
The BIC will employ top global talent including more than 500 engineers and PhDs, and the facility will be up and running by next month, Aggarwal added.
Aggarwal also shared a video clip along with the announcement, which gives details about the upcoming cell innovation facility, which will become the largest cell R&D facility in Asia.
The cell research center will enable Ola Electric to scale and innovate faster, and build the most advanced and affordable EV products in the world at a speed, Aggarwal said.
The BIC will have capabilities to develop complete packages of battery pack design, fabrication and testing under one roof, the EV start-up said in a statement.
"The Bengaluru centre will also be equipped with in-house production capability of mg to kg scale of anode and cathode material, integrated facility for Hand in Hand Nanoscale analysis and Molecular Dynamics simulation and an in-house crystal structure analysis to develop new battery materials", Ola Electric said in the statement.
"The BIC will be the cornerstone for core cell tech development and battery innovation out of India for the world. It will house advanced labs and high-tech equipment for battery innovation and will power India's journey towards becoming a global EV hub," Aggarwal said.
Ola recently unveiled its first Li-ion cell, NMC 2170. Built in-house, Ola will begin the mass production of its cell from its upcoming Gigafactory by 2023.