Ola chief and co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal on Sunday shared important details regarding the electric scooter test rides and the much-anticipated delivery of the Ola e-scooter. In a Twitter post, Bhavish also shared a video that contains experts doing stunts on Ola's electric scooter.

“Having some fun with the scooter!," wrote Ola electric CEO as he shared the video on the microblogging website.

Bhavish also updated on the test rides and delivery details,"Test rides begin in the coming week and first deliveries begin soon after,"

Ola is yet to provide a specific date for thebeginning of scooter delivery.

Ola Electric had commenced the sale process of its electric scooter S1 in September. The electric scooter, which comes in two trims - Ola S1 and S1 -, is available to purchase on the Ola App only currently, and not on the website.

The company had, on August 15, unveiled its Ola S1 electric scooter in the two variants -- S1 and S1 Pro -- at ₹99,999 and ₹1,29,999, respectively (ex-showroom including FAME II subsidy and excluding state subsidies). Ola Electric had opened pre-launch bookings of its electric scooters in July for ₹499 and had received 1 lakh orders in just 24 hours. However, the company has not disclosed how many orders it has received so far.

Ola is setting up a manufacturing plant, spread across 500 acres, in Tamil Nadu.

The company had stated that it would initially start with 10 lakh annual production capacity and then scale it up to 20 lakh, in line with market demand, in the first phase. When fully completed, Ola Electric had claimed that its plant would have an annual capacity of one crore units, "that is 15 per cent of the world's entire total two-wheeler production".

