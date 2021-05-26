Ola completes vaccination for over 50% of its employees, their dependents

Ola, India's leading mobility company, on Wednesday announced that it has successfully administered the first dose of vaccinations for over 50% of its employees and their dependents.

Ola completed vaccination of those above 45 years of age in April and the drive to vaccinate the rest began early last week, after the government opened up vaccination for all 18+ age groups in May.

To provide a seamless and safe vaccination experience Ola has partnered with leading hospitals and has set up the vaccination camp within the Ola Campus. This helps people avoid unnecessary exposure in hospital visits and also makes it super convenient as there is minimal wait time.

Ola chief human resources officer (CHRO) Rohit Munjal said, "Health and safety of our people is paramount and at Ola, we have been focused on taking a comprehensive view and providing meaningful support so our people and their loved ones can stay healthy and safe whether they are at work or at home. Our efforts encompass not just employees but our broader community including contractors, advisors, consultants as well as drivers and consumers. Vaccination is an important step in our fight against the pandemic and we aim to vaccinate all our people over the coming weeks."

In March, Ola had committed that it would provide free vaccination to all of its employees and their dependents as well as its contractors, consultants, advisors and their immediate dependents.

Since the pandemic began last year, Ola has taken significant steps to ensure safety of its key community stakeholders including employees, contractors, consultants, drivers and consumers.

In addition to covid being covered under the existing healthcare policy, Ola also provides reimbursement of any expense related to covid treatment including medical tests, medicines and equipment being bought by employees upto ₹30,000. In addition to this, Ola also extends additional financial assistance to employees who might require it on a case by case basis.

