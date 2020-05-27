Ola Electric acquires Etergo, looks to launch electric scooters in India by 2021

"The future of mobility is electric, and the post covid world presents an opportunity for us to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility globally. Every year, almost twice the number of two-wheelers are sold across the world compared to cars. With electric, digitally connected capabilities, two-wheelers will further emerge as the most preferred urban mobility paradigm around the world and empower every consumer," said Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and chairman, Ola Electric.