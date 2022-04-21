This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
MoveOS 2.0 almost ready and coming end April to everyone. Key features: navigation, companion app, cruise control, Bluetooth, lots of performance improvements and more, Bhavish Aggarwal said last month
Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Wednesday informed that the company has already redied the Ola Electric app for MoveOS 2.0. The updated version of the software is likely to come with navigation, bluetooth connectivity on the screen. He also shared a video of how the navigation system can be operated.
Promising that MoveOS 2.0 will be launched in April, the entrepreneur had tweeted earlier, "MoveOS 2.0 almost ready and coming end April to everyone. Key features: navigation, companion app, cruise control, Bluetooth, lots of performance improvements and more!"
Meanwhile, Bhavish Aggarwal said last week that the company plans to accelerate its new ambitious projects such as electric car, cell manufacturing and the gigafactory, besides deepening focus on technology and engineering.
The company is doubling down on building the future in the country, Aggarwal said while refuting reports that he is stepping away from the company's day-to-day management with CFO Arun GR getting an expanded role.
"Reads like I'm retiring! Not true. Arun is a great leader & he'll help me manage Ola's ops. We will accelerate ambitious new projects like our car, cell, gigafactory etc. & deepen focus on tech & engineering," Aggarwal said in a tweet.
He further said: "More soon. Doubling down on building the future here in India, at Ola!"
In a separate statement, a company spokesperson said: "As Ola focusses on accelerating ambitious new projects like car and cell manufacturing, gigafactories and electrifying ride hailing business amongst others, the company is ensuring adequate focus on execution excellence and keeping entrepreneurial leadership high on the new businesses."