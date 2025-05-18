In response to Mint’s emailed queries, Ola Electric said, “We have announced the commercial production of our cells beginning Q1 FY26, and are on track to meet the set timelines. Ola Electric will be the first to commercially manufacture lithium-ion cells in India under the government’s ACC (advanced chemistry cell) PLI scheme. We continue to have regular discussions with MHI (ministry of heavy industries) regarding updates on our progress and timelines for each of our set milestones."