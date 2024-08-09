Ola Electric bears responsibility for being custodians of public money: CEO Bhavish Aggarwal after listing

Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric Mobility made its stock market debut earlier today, with shares of India’s largest electric two-wheeler (e2W) maker rallying 20 per cent to hit the upper circuit limit against the issue price of ₹76 after listing on a flat note. The Softbank-backed E2W maker debuted at ₹75.99, marginally down by 0.01 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. The stock made a smart comeback and jumped 19.97 per cent to ₹91.18 -- the upper circuit limit.