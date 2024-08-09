Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  Ola Electric bears responsibility for being custodians of public money: CEO Bhavish Aggarwal after listing

Nikita Prasad

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Cabs, and founder of Ola Electric, speaks during a press conference ahead of the company's IPO launch in Mumbai, India, July 29, 2024. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric Mobility made its stock market debut earlier today, with shares of India’s largest electric two-wheeler (e2W) maker rallying 20 per cent to hit the upper circuit limit against the issue price of 76 after listing on a flat note. The Softbank-backed E2W maker debuted at 75.99, marginally down by 0.01 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. The stock made a smart comeback and jumped 19.97 per cent to 91.18 -- the upper circuit limit.

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
