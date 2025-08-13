Ola Electric teases new software for two-wheelers, sports segment entry this I-Day: What you need to know | Watch

Ola Electric is set to lauch new software, including AI features for its two-wheelers, as per reports. The Bhavish Aggarwal-led firm is also likely to announce a portfolio expansion and enter the sports scooter segment, sources told PTI.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated13 Aug 2025, 07:52 PM IST
Bhavish Aggarwal, founder-CEO of Ola Electric at a press conference in Mumbai. The company is set to launch new software, including AI features for its two-wheelers, and expand its portfolio to include sports scooters, as per sources. (Reuters / Francis Mascarenhas)

Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric has released a series of video teasers on social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), ahead of its latest launch event, called Sankalp 2025 this Independence Day (on August 15).

Highly anticipated among these ventures is the announcement of the latest MoveOS 6 software for its electric two-wheelers. Notably, the videos hinted at artificial intelligence (AI) features in the new software.

AI features on offer? What we know…

Sources also told PTI that among the AI features on offer will be an AI chatbot, voice assistance, and predictive services, powered by Ola's AI arm Krutrim.

The MoveOS 5 was annnounced at Sankalp 2024 last year, with a bunch of upgrades for convinience, safety and security.

Sankalp 2025: What else has Ola Electric teased?

In a separate video, the company also teased a first look of its Moonshot project, Diamondhead motorcycle.

Sports scooter coming? Sources say launch on August 15

Meanwhile, sources also told PTI that Ola Electric is likely to announce an expansion to its portfolio with entry into the sports scooter segment.

In the run-up to its annual 'Sankalp' event, the company on Wednesday dropped a teaser on what looks like a sportier version of its scooter line-up.

As per sources, Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric's sports scooters could also come equipped with AI features powered by Ola Krutrim.

Sankalp in Ola Electric's annual event, and will take place at the company's Gigafactory, in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu on August 15, 2025.

(With inputs from PTI)

