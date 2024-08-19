Ola trolled for ‘4th largest EV company’ claim after fine print ‘excludes China’: ‘What’s the need, good story…’

Ola Electric last week launched new motorcycles, with CEO Bhavish Aggarwal claiming it’s the world’s largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer and fourth-largest EV company by revenue, without mentioning the fine print — the rankings excluded China.

Livemint, Written By Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated19 Aug 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Ola Electric was trolled by netizens for its ‘4th largest EV company’ claim as fineprint showed the rankings were ‘excluding China’
Ola Electric was trolled by netizens for its ‘4th largest EV company’ claim as fineprint showed the rankings were ‘excluding China’(Photo via Azhar Jafri @zhr_jafri on X)

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, 38, has come under netizens radar for exaggerated claims about his company's position among global electric vehicle makers.

During an event last week, Ola Electric Mobility launched a new series of motorcycles, where Aggarwal claimed that the company is the “world’s fourth-largest EV company by revenue”. There was a detail he forgot to mention however — that these ranks excluded China.

Netizens began trolling and meme-ing the gaffe, as the missing caveat was visible in fine print on the presentation slide behind Aggarwal.

A number of social media posts on X (formerly known as Twitter), called out Aggarwal for “tall claims”, while pointing out the “excluding China” on the slide.

Also Read | Kolkata rape case: Ex-principal in CBI glare, ex-colleagues’ allegations

Netizens Reactions: Fact Check, Memes and Trolling

Alt News journalist and X user Abhishek noted the omission by Ola.

The Tesla fanclub on X also joined in.

Memes spun from the event.

Also Read | Raksha Bandhan 2024: Are banks closed on August 19 for Rakhi? See details here

Users also began trolling and calling out tendency of trying to make a “good story”.

User Ankit @caankitnagpal said, “India won 2023 ODI WC**excluding non asian teams”.

And user Ishwar Singh @IshwarBagga wrote, “Don’t let the facts come in between a good story.”

Also Read | How young professionals are finding new gigs to diversify their income

Ola makes foray into electric motorcycle, launches 3 models

Ola Group on August 15 announced its foray into the electric motorcycle segment with the launch of three models and two more in the pipeline, PTI reported.

Speaking at Sankalp 2024 — Ola's annual launch event, Aggarwal said it was imperative for the company to enter the segment. “We have already been successful in accelerating the EV adoption in the scooter segment, and with our futuristic portfolio of products, we are now focused on supercharging the EV penetration through our motorcycles,” he said.

Ola Electric's bike portfolio under the Roadster range comprises Roaster X, Roadster, and Roadster Pro with prices starting at 74,999, 1,04,999, and 1,99,999 respectively. Deliveries of these bikes will begin from Q4FY25 onwards. Roadster Pro delivery will begin in Q4FY26. The company also teased two new motorcycles, the PTI report added.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Aug 2024, 11:11 AM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsOla trolled for ‘4th largest EV company’ claim after fine print ‘excludes China’: ‘What’s the need, good story…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.50
    11:12 AM | 19 AUG 2024
    0.95 (0.64%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    338.70
    11:12 AM | 19 AUG 2024
    6.15 (1.85%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    334.90
    11:12 AM | 19 AUG 2024
    5.3 (1.61%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    248.20
    11:11 AM | 19 AUG 2024
    4.6 (1.89%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,941.00
    11:04 AM | 19 AUG 2024
    407.75 (8.99%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    443.50
    11:04 AM | 19 AUG 2024
    28.1 (6.76%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

    2,432.85
    11:04 AM | 19 AUG 2024
    150.15 (6.58%)

    Eclerx Services

    2,648.00
    11:04 AM | 19 AUG 2024
    153.35 (6.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,804.00-141.00
      Chennai
      72,652.00848.00
      Delhi
      72,016.00-353.00
      Kolkata
      72,722.00777.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue