Ola Electric last week launched new motorcycles, with CEO Bhavish Aggarwal claiming it’s the world’s largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer and fourth-largest EV company by revenue, without mentioning the fine print — the rankings excluded China.

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, 38, has come under netizens radar for exaggerated claims about his company's position among global electric vehicle makers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During an event last week, Ola Electric Mobility launched a new series of motorcycles, where Aggarwal claimed that the company is the “world’s fourth-largest EV company by revenue". There was a detail he forgot to mention however — that these ranks excluded China.

Netizens began trolling and meme-ing the gaffe, as the missing caveat was visible in fine print on the presentation slide behind Aggarwal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A number of social media posts on X (formerly known as Twitter), called out Aggarwal for “tall claims", while pointing out the “excluding China" on the slide.

Netizens Reactions: Fact Check, Memes and Trolling Alt News journalist and X user Abhishek noted the omission by Ola.

The Tesla fanclub on X also joined in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Memes spun from the event.

Users also began trolling and calling out tendency of trying to make a “good story".

User Ankit @caankitnagpal said, “India won 2023 ODI WC**excluding non asian teams". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

And user Ishwar Singh @IshwarBagga wrote, “Don’t let the facts come in between a good story."

Ola makes foray into electric motorcycle, launches 3 models Ola Group on August 15 announced its foray into the electric motorcycle segment with the launch of three models and two more in the pipeline, PTI reported.

Speaking at Sankalp 2024 — Ola's annual launch event, Aggarwal said it was imperative for the company to enter the segment. “We have already been successful in accelerating the EV adoption in the scooter segment, and with our futuristic portfolio of products, we are now focused on supercharging the EV penetration through our motorcycles," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ola Electric's bike portfolio under the Roadster range comprises Roaster X, Roadster, and Roadster Pro with prices starting at ₹74,999, ₹1,04,999, and ₹1,99,999 respectively. Deliveries of these bikes will begin from Q4FY25 onwards. Roadster Pro delivery will begin in Q4FY26. The company also teased two new motorcycles, the PTI report added.