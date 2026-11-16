Ola Electric's cash cushion dwindles as market share slips and losses persist

Ola Electric's cash reserves have dwindled 87% from ₹5,918 crore a month after its stock market debut to ₹750 crore a little over two years later.
Bhavish Aggarwal’s electric scooter maker has seen an average monthly cash depletion of ₹215 crore over the period, as sales declined and the former market leader slid to fifth place. Revenue continued to decline for the eighth consecutive quarter in July-September, while fresh capital raised through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of shares in June and a rights issue in October has done little to arrest the company's financial deterioration.