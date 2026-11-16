Ola Electric's cash cushion dwindles as market share slips and losses persist

Ola Electric's cash reserves have dwindled 87% from ₹5,918 crore a month after its stock market debut to ₹750 crore a little over two years later.
Ola Electric's cash reserves have dwindled 87% from ₹5,918 crore a month after its stock market debut to ₹750 crore a little over two years later.
Bhavish Aggarwal’s electric scooter maker has seen an average monthly cash depletion of ₹215 crore over the period, as sales declined and the former market leader slid to fifth place. Revenue continued to decline for the eighth consecutive quarter in July-September, while fresh capital raised through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of shares in June and a rights issue in October has done little to arrest the company's financial deterioration.
Bhavish Aggarwal’s electric scooter maker has seen an average monthly cash depletion of ₹215 crore over the period, as sales declined and the former market leader slid to fifth place. Revenue continued to decline for the eighth consecutive quarter in July-September, while fresh capital raised through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of shares in June and a rights issue in October has done little to arrest the company's financial deterioration.
The company had raised ₹5,500 crore through its initial public offering (IPO) in August 2024, and ₹780 crore through the QIP in June this year to bulk up its cash reserves.
While the company's October rights issue of ₹1,000 crore, of which it has raised about ₹600 crore so far, will support its balance sheet, its existing loans of nearly ₹1,800 crore and rising quarterly losses mean its financial outlook remains uncertain. Analysts say it must boost sales substantially to reduce financial pressure.
Aggarwal has repeatedly pledged his Ola Electric shares to raise capital, most recently to finance his participation in the rights issue. In September, he pledged 20 crore shares, representing 4.32% of Ola's equity, as collateral for debentures issued by Krutrim Data Centre, a promoter-owned entity. The move came barely 10 months after he had released an earlier pledge of 17.3 crore shares by repaying a ₹260 crore loan. The latest borrowing was intended to fund his subscription to the ₹1,000 crore rights issue, the company said.
The share price of the firm has more than halved, falling to about ₹35 from its issue price of ₹76.
Revenue decline
The company's revenue has dropped for eight quarters in a row, falling 39% year-on-year to ₹421 crore in the July-September quarter, while its net loss narrowed to ₹362 crore from ₹418 crore a year earlier.
The financial pressure continues as the company tries to win back lost market share. Overall electric two-wheeler registrations in October reached 224,064 units, up 48% from last year, while Ola's sales dropped 26% to about 12,000 units. Its market share shrank to 5.4% in October from about 35% in 2024.
"The company will have to sustainably reach 25,000 monthly volumes in order to achieve cash breakeven levels," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities in a note on the company's results, adding that the quarterly consolidated free cash flow outflow of ₹350 crore remains a concern.
Ola Electric did not respond to emailed queries.
The management, however, remains hopeful that sales will improve. It plans to make 25,000 scooters in December and sell about 20,000 through its dealer stores. The company is moving away from direct sales and focusing on dealerships, which it believes will lower operating costs and improve cash flow management.
Explaining the expected improvement in cash flow, chairman and managing director Bhavish Aggarwal said during the earnings call that the company was seeing changes in its cash needs with the move to dealerships, while also stabilising its cost structure.
"We used to have our own inventory on our books in our own stores. Now, with the dealer model, all of you are aware, the working capital becomes negative. With that also, the auto business is actually looking to a near to mid-term free cash flow generation scenario," he said on 12 November.
However, the Bengaluru-based company's ability to deliver on its promise will depend on how quickly it can woo customers back and increase production and sales volumes.
Its cross-town rival Ather has seen a different trajectory. Its cash and bank balances rose from ₹792 crore in September 2025 to ₹823 crore in March 2026, before surging to ₹1,893 crore in September 2026, aided by a QIP and other fundraising activities. The company also turned profitable, reporting a net profit of ₹1.26 crore in the September quarter.
While Ola's ability to raise funds has helped it survive, Crisil has raised concerns about how it spent some of the money raised through its QIP. Of the ₹184 crore set aside for general corporate purposes (GCP), Ola used ₹40.96 crore during the quarter ended September 2026. The expenditure included ₹17.35 crore on professional and legal fees, ₹18.77 crore on rent, advertising and communication, ₹3.66 crore on salaries and employee payments, and ₹1.18 crore on licences and subscriptions.
However, Crisil's monitoring agency report said: “However, as on the date of this Monitoring Agency Report, the requisite board resolution in respect of GCP proceeds utilization across the respective item heads remains pending.”
“Ideally, the board of directors shall approve the expenses for general corporate purpose. This seems to be an important condition for usage of funds. Generally, the board may approve the budgeted amount of expenditure for general corporate purpose and after the spending is complete, the board may ratify any expenses in case of differences between budgeted and actual spending,” Gaurav Pingle, partner, Forefront Legal Consulting LLP.
In the past, Ola Electric has changed its plans for spending money raised from investors.
After its IPO, the company revised the allocation of proceeds, moving ₹1,227.6 crore originally earmarked for expanding its cell manufacturing plant towards other business requirements, including organic growth initiatives, debt repayment and general corporate purposes. Shareholders subsequently approved the changes.