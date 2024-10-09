'Number of unresolved complaints, Ola’s lack of cooperation led to our action'
Summary
- The CCPA has decided to pursue a class-action suit against Ola Electric over its failure to address increasing consumer complaints, according to Nidhi Khare, secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs.
NEW DELHI : In a rare move, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has decided to pursue a class action suit against Ola Electric, India’s largest electric two-wheeler maker, following thousands of unresolved complaints lodged with the National Consumer Helpline (NCH), marking a precedent, Nidhi Khare, secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, told Mint.